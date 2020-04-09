Left Menu
134 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, 106 linked to Tablighi Jamaat: Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday informed that there are 134 active cases of COVID-19 in the state out of which 106 patients are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:07 IST
134 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, 106 linked to Tablighi Jamaat: Anil Vij
Anil Vij addressing a press conference in Ambala on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday informed that there are 134 active cases of COVID-19 in the state out of which 106 patients are linked to Tablighi Jamaat. Nearly 80 per cent of the coronavirus cases in Haryana belonged to the Tablighi Jamaat.

The Tablighi Jamaat event, held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 in India with several positive cases linked to the gathering including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

More than 1,000 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat out of a total of 5,865 COVID-19 positive cases in the country. The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.(ANI)

