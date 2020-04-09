Left Menu
Tata Sky, Airtel DTH to air HRD Ministry's educational SWAYAM PRABHA channels during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:09 IST
Tata Sky and Airtel DTH will air three educational SWAYAM PRABHA channels run by the Human Resource Development Ministry during the COVID-19 lockdown, the government announced on Thursday. The move comes after Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar requested Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators for the same to provide quality education at students' doorstep and reach out to more students to provide access to quality education. According to Javadekar, the learners can continue their education and learning even sitting at home in this difficult situation arisen due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, a student anywhere in India can request DTH 'Service Provider' for these channels without any extra cost as these are free to air channels.

"To enable learners to continue their education and learning even sitting at home in this difficult situation arisen due to unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19, Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators were requested to air some SWAYAM PRABHA channels on their DTH platform and they have agreed to do so," Nishank said. SWAYAM PRABHA is a group of 32 DTH channels providing quality educational curriculum-based course contents covering diverse disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, social sciences and humanities subjects, engineering, medicine and agriculture to all teachers, students and citizens across the country interested in lifelong learning.

These channels were earlier available only on DD-DTH, Dish TV and Jio TV App..

