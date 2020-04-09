Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Cooperative bank donates over Rs 2 cr for COVID-19 fight

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:51 IST
Maha: Cooperative bank donates over Rs 2 cr for COVID-19 fight

The Kolhapur District Central Cooperative Bank and its employees on Thursday contributed over Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID- 19. Maharashtra's Rural Development Minister and the bank's chairman Hasan Mushrif handed over separate cheques worth Rs 2,22,75,000 crore raised by the bank to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the state secretariat here, an official release stated.

As per the release, the bank raised the money after Pawar urged organisations and individuals to fund the state's fight against the coronavirus. Bank employees raised Rs 22,75,000 by donatingtheir one-day salaries, the statement said.

Maharashtra has till now reported 1,364 COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths due to the infection..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday Britain had not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic and that it was too early to lift the lockdown.Experts were still gathering data on the lockdown and it was too early to say co...

Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus

A US Border Patrol agent wouldnt let Jackeline Reyes explain why she and her 15-year-old daughter needed asylum, pointing to the coronavirus. That confrontation in Texas came just days after the Trump administration quietly shut down the ...

COVID-19 relief: CBIC launches drive for faster clearance of refund claims

With about Rs 18,000 crore of refund claims stuck, the CBIC on Thursday said it has launched a special drive to facilitate disposal of all such pending claims. The Special Refund and Drawback Disposal Drive, which will go on till month end,...

Report: Riot, gaming orgs meet about Valorant's future

Riot Games has been meeting with gaming organizations to discuss future competitive play for its new title, Valorant, The Esports Observer reported Thursday. The game, which has been described as a hybrid of Overwatch and Counter-Strike Glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020