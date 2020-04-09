16 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in K'taka, count reaches 197 in state

With 16 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Karnataka reached 197 on Thursday, according to the state Health Department.

Out of 16 fresh cases, 10 have close contact with other patients and three with travel history to Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 28 people had been cured and discharged in the state till Thursday evening, while five deaths had been recorded due to the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

