2 held for trying to smuggle poppy husk under garb of essential items

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:34 IST
The Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two people for trying to smuggle 14 kg of poppy husk by pasting a forged 'essential services' certificate on their tomato-laden truck. Anil Kumar, a resident of Kharar in Mohali and Harvinder Singh from Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib claimed that they were on their way to deliver the tomatoes to an industrial production in Fatehgarh Sahib district, a government release said.

The duo had sourced the contraband from Rajasthan, it added. Acting on a tip off, the truck was intercepted by a team of police of Khedi Naudh Singh Police Station of Khamano sub-division. "The accused had pasted an essential services certificate allegedly issued by the GM, District Industries Centre, Jalandhar on their truck to avoid police checking," the release said.

The poppy husk was found hidden underneath cartons of tomatoes, it added. The certificate was issued to Shree Shivshakti Bakers private limited of Bacchowa village Tehsil Phillaur in Jalandhar, the official release said.

