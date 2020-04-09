J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district

Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Thursday in Mankote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district. The ceasefire violation took place at 7 pm from across the Line of Control (LOC) by Pakistan.

Further details are awaited. A house in Rajdhani Mohra Lambibari village in Manjakote sector of Rajouri district was partially damaged due to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Wednesday.

There has been no loss of life nor any casualties being reported so far. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Wednesday evening in the forward areas of the Rajouri sector.

At around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Rajouri sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

