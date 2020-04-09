Left Menu
IED-fitted arrows recovered after encounter with Maoists

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:00 IST
IED-fitted arrows recovered after encounter with Maoists

Security forces on Thursday recovered two IED-fitted arrows and two can-bombs after an encounter with Maoists in West Singhbhum district, the police said. There was no casualty in the encounter as the Maoists retreated into the forest of Kedabir under Sonua police station in the Naxal-affected district following intense firing by the security forces, Superintendent of Police Inderjit Mahata said.

He said on receiving information that the Maoists had assembled in the forests, the personnel of the CRPF and the district armed police surrounded the area. The Maoists began indiscriminate firing after they sighted the approaching security personnel, Mahatha said, The security forces returned the fire and the Maoists retreated to the forest, the SP said.

He said two can-bombs, each weighing one kg, and two IED-fitted arrows were recovered from the encounter site. Three Maoists were killed on April 4 at a different place in the district following an encounter with security forces.

