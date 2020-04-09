COVID-19: Jamia forms panel to facilitate mental health, well being of students

Left Menu
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar has constituted a Mental Health and Counselling Committee (MHCC) to facilitate the mental health and wellbeing of students amid lockdown due to the coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:51 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia. Image Credit: ANI

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar has constituted a Mental Health and Counselling Committee (MHCC) to facilitate the mental health and wellbeing of students amid lockdown due to the coronavirus. The 12-member committee, which will be headed by Prof SM Sajid of Department of Social Work and Prof Naved Iqbal of Department of Psychology who is the convenor of the committee, will provide "psycho-social" support to the students staying in the hostels/campus or outside.

Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Chief Proctor, OSD (Planning & Development) Faculty members from the Department of Social Work and Psychology, Provost GP Girls Hostel and CMO are members of the committee. The committee will meet for weekly (face to face/online) consultation, till COVID-19 persists, initially for three months and university level review thereafter. (ANI)

