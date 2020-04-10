Left Menu
Delhi Police distributes 150 quintals of ration to 1,200 families

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:27 IST
The Delhi Police distributed more than 150 quintals of ration to almost 1,200 families across the national capital, officials said on Thursday. The Delhi Police distributed relief material in association with #50MealPackChallenge, a youth-driven campaign aimed at providing support to the underprivileged, poor, migrant workers and daily wagers in the form of food grains and dry ration, they said. Police said distribution drives have been carrying out in the city since April 1 while adhering to social distancing norms and precautionary measures. More than 15,000 kilograms of relief material was received from the #50MealPackChallenge campaign and further material was being received through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, police said. The distribution drive was carried out in various parts of Delhi, including Burari, Narela, Bawana, Sarai Rohilla, Matiala, Shaheen Bagh and Mandawali area. These areas were selected on the basis of analysis of calls received at the Delhi Police helpline round-the-clock, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

