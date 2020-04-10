Mexico delays oil output deal reached by OPEC+ - Kuwait oil minister

Kuwait's oil minister, Khaled al-Fadhel, said Mexico has delayed the agreement reached by OPEC+ to cut oil output by 10 million barrels per day (BPD) which was agreed in a meeting held on Thursday.

"Kuwait held marathon talks in the past days ... to create a state of consensus among the member states in the hope of rebalancing oil markets," al-Fadhel said early Friday in a post on Twitter.

