Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat; toll reaches 19

With two more persons, one of them an elderly man, succumbing to coronavirus, the toll in Gujarat went up to 19, said officials on Friday. Those who died during the last 12 hours were a 40- year-old man from Ahmedabad and an 81-year-old man from Gandhinagar, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

While the patient from Ahmedabad was suffering from a kidney ailment and died at Ahmedabad civil hospital, the elderly man, who contracted the virus from a close contact, died in Gandhinagar civil hospital, she said. Also, since Thursday, four more persons were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the disease, taking the number of such cases to 30 till date, said Ravi.

Out of the 19 persons who have died so far, the highest - 7 - was reported from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat (4), two each from Vadodara and Bhavnagar; and one each from Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Patan and Jamnagar, she said. Among these, three had returned from a foreign country, as many as had travelled to another state and 13 contracted the infection locally from a COVID-19 patient, said Ravi.

The death count also included a 14-month-old son of a migrant labourer-couple from Jamnagar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.