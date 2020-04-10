Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat; toll reaches 19

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-04-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 13:02 IST
Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat; toll reaches 19

With two more persons, one of them an elderly man, succumbing to coronavirus, the toll in Gujarat went up to 19, said officials on Friday. Those who died during the last 12 hours were a 40- year-old man from Ahmedabad and an 81-year-old man from Gandhinagar, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

While the patient from Ahmedabad was suffering from a kidney ailment and died at Ahmedabad civil hospital, the elderly man, who contracted the virus from a close contact, died in Gandhinagar civil hospital, she said. Also, since Thursday, four more persons were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the disease, taking the number of such cases to 30 till date, said Ravi.

Out of the 19 persons who have died so far, the highest - 7 - was reported from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat (4), two each from Vadodara and Bhavnagar; and one each from Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Patan and Jamnagar, she said. Among these, three had returned from a foreign country, as many as had travelled to another state and 13 contracted the infection locally from a COVID-19 patient, said Ravi.

The death count also included a 14-month-old son of a migrant labourer-couple from Jamnagar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vital assets like ships, submarines must remain free from coronavirus: Navy chief to personnel

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh told his personnel on Thursday that vital operational assets such as ships and submarines must remain free from the virus and the armed force is read...

China inflation slows as lockdowns ease

Inflation in China grew at its slowest pace since last October, official data showed Friday, falling from eight-year highs due to a drop in food prices as the country gradually lifts virus lockdowns. Consumer prices jumped 4.3 percent in Ma...

On Good Friday, Jerusalem archbishop urges prayer for the suffering and dying

On a somber and quiet Good Friday in Jerusalem, the Vaticans apostolic administrator in the Holy Land called for prayer for people suffering and dying from the coronavirus.We are celebrating Good Friday, the commemoration of the death of Je...

South Korean coronavirus patients vote as general election kicks off

Early voting in South Koreas parliamentary election began on Friday with coronavirus patients casting ballots at disinfected polling stations and candidates bumping fists instead of pressing the flesh as they appeal for support. The electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020