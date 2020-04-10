Mild-earthquake hits J-K, no damages reported

An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said. The earthquake occurred at 11.51 am, they said.

The officials said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 Km in the Jammu region of the union territory at a latitude of 33.3 degrees north and a longitude of 76.6 degrees east. The tremors were felt in most areas of the union territory, they said.

The officials said so far there were no reports of any damage..

