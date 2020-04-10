Two men wanted in several cases held in Delhi; 4 pistols seized

Two men, wanted in several cases, were arrested in Delhi's Narela area after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Pankaj Dabas (25) and Ajeet (30), they said.

"Police spotted the duo in Narela on Thursday around 9.30 pm, following which they were arrested after a brief exchange of fire. Two bullets hit the bullet-proof jackets of as many policemen," a senior police officer said. Ajeet received a bullet injury on his right ankle during the encounter. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Four pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested duo, according to police.

