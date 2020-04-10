Left Menu
Woman dies of COVID-19 in Raj; 57 fresh cases reported

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:55 IST
Another person died due to COVID-19 and 57 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 520, officials said. The fresh cases include eight people evacuated from Iran.

Defence sources said all the 1,036 Indians evacuated from Iran had tested negative for the virus in that country but 50 of them have tested positive now. They were kept in Army quarantine facilities. On Friday, the maximum 15 cases were reported from Jaipur, a hotspot, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 183. The samples of those who tested positive were collected during a house-to-house survey, officials said.

Banswara reported 12 cases, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur eight each, Jhalawar three, and Alwar, Bharatpur and Kota one each. On Thursday evening, a 65-year-old woman died in Jaipur, taking the death toll in the state due to COVID-19 to eight. "The woman from Ramganj in Jaipur was admitted to SMS Hospital on Wednesday with complaint of respiratory distress pneumonia and co-morbidity hypertension. She tested positive for COVID-19 and was on ventilator," an official said.

This was the first death of a coronavirus patient in Ramganj and second in Jaipur. On Sunday, a man from Ghat Gate in the capital died of COVID-19.PTI SDA AQS ABH ABH

