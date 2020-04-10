Left Menu
NCW launches WhatsApp number to report domestic violence during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:58 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched a WhatsApp number --7217735372 – on Friday to report cases of domestic violence, which have seen a rise during the lockdown period. In a tweet, the NCW urged people to report such cases through messages on the number so that the agency can provide support and assistance to women in distress or experiencing domestic violence. The number has only been launched for the period of COVID-19 lockdown till normal offices resume, the NCW said.

The announcement comes amid a rise in domestic violence cases due to the ongoing lockdown. It was found that many women who are victims of domestic violence are more vulnerable during the lockdown period. National Commission of Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma recently said domestic violence complaints have been increasing by the day since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, with 69 complaints received just through email.

From March 24 till April 1, 257 complaints related to various offences against women were received. Of the 257, 69 complaints are related to domestic violence, the latest data released by the NCW showed.

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed nearly 200 lives and infected more than 6,400 people..

