Cong leader files police complaint claiming threat from UP gangster

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has filed a police complaint in Panchkula claiming that he received a threat call from a person who identified himself as a gangster from UP, police said on Friday. Surjewala, the chief spokesperson of the Congress, in his police complaint said the caller threatened to eliminate him and his cousin Sudeep Surjewala.

He filed the complaint with the Panchkula police on Thursday, hours after receiving the threat call, police said, adding that they have registered a case and are investigating the matter. In his police complaint, Surjewala said he was present at his Panchkula residence when he received the call on Thursday morning.

"My neighbour who had come to my house to help me with some legal proposition attended the phone call on my landline number as I was busy on videoconferencing," he said in his complaint. Surjewala, a former minister from Haryana who enjoys 'Y' category security cover, told the police that the caller claimed that he was a gangster from Uttar Pradesh.

"He threatened to eliminate my cousin brother Sudeep Surjewala and me and disconnected the call. A minute later he again called from the same number and said he was aware of my location at Panchkula and had complete details of my as well as my brother's movements, vehicles and residential addresses and he would shoot my cousin and thereafter he would eliminate me," Surjewala said. He said in his complaint that he received another call from the same number and the caller extended the same threat again.

Surjewala also mentioned in his complaint a threat he had received a few years back on behalf of another gangster..

