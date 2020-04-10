Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader files police complaint claiming threat from UP gangster

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:13 IST
Cong leader files police complaint claiming threat from UP gangster

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has filed a police complaint in Panchkula claiming that he received a threat call from a person who identified himself as a gangster from UP, police said on Friday. Surjewala, the chief spokesperson of the Congress, in his police complaint said the caller threatened to eliminate him and his cousin Sudeep Surjewala.

He filed the complaint with the Panchkula police on Thursday, hours after receiving the threat call, police said, adding that they have registered a case and are investigating the matter. In his police complaint, Surjewala said he was present at his Panchkula residence when he received the call on Thursday morning.

"My neighbour who had come to my house to help me with some legal proposition attended the phone call on my landline number as I was busy on videoconferencing," he said in his complaint. Surjewala, a former minister from Haryana who enjoys 'Y' category security cover, told the police that the caller claimed that he was a gangster from Uttar Pradesh.

"He threatened to eliminate my cousin brother Sudeep Surjewala and me and disconnected the call. A minute later he again called from the same number and said he was aware of my location at Panchkula and had complete details of my as well as my brother's movements, vehicles and residential addresses and he would shoot my cousin and thereafter he would eliminate me," Surjewala said. He said in his complaint that he received another call from the same number and the caller extended the same threat again.

Surjewala also mentioned in his complaint a threat he had received a few years back on behalf of another gangster..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal, India agree to enhance cooperation in fight against coronavirus

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday agreed to enhance cooperation to further intensify the fight against the coronavirus and underlined the need of taking care of the citizens left stranded in each...

UK universities urge ministers for emergency funds to survive COVID-19

Universities across the UK on Friday launched an urgent appeal for the British government to step in with emergency funding to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, which threatens their biggest income source from internation...

Top foreign stories at 17.50

FGN48 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIANS About 250 Indians infected by coronavirus in Singapore Indian High Commission Singapore About 250 Indians, with nearly half of them staying in close contact in the dormitories for foreign workers, have te...

Govt to give life insurance cover up to Rs 35 lakh to FCI officials, labourers if succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty: Food Minister.

Govt to give life insurance cover up to Rs 35 lakh to FCI officials, labourers if succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty Food Minister....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020