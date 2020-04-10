HP DGP cautions people against fake links of COVID-19 solidarity response fund

Himachal Pradesh DGP Sita Ram Mardi on Friday cautioned people against fake links being circulated in the guise of COVID-19 solidarity response fund. “It's better to donate r CM COVID-19 solidarity response funds after getting the details from any official website to avoid the possibility of any fraud,” he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, SP (Law and Order) Kushal Sharma said a total of 684 Tablighi Jamaat members and their 351 primary contacts have been traced and quarantined in the state. He said 91 Tablighis have been quarantined in Baddi, 58 in Sirmaur, 45 in Chamba, 40 in Kangra, 39 in Una, 27 in Shimla, 17 in Mandi and 16 in Bilaspur district.

Twenty FIRs have been registered against 97 Tablighi Jamaat members for violating curfew and deliberately concealing their travel history, Sharma added. A total of 630 FIRs have been registered and 519 people arrested in the state so far for violating lockdown norms, he said, adding that 440 vehicles have been impounded.

