Left Menu
Development News Edition

Double whammy for farmers as they lose crop in midst of COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:53 IST
Double whammy for farmers as they lose crop in midst of COVID-19 lockdown

It was a double whammy for farmers in several districts of Andhra Pradesh as untimely rain and gale storm on Thursday left their agricultural and horticultural crops in several thousand hectares damaged, if not destroyed, on top of the misery imposed on them due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Paddy, harvested in some places and ready-to-harvest in others, was the worst hit while chilli, mango, banana, maize and other crops too suffered substantial damage in Kadapa, Kurnool, SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari and Srikakulam districts.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, at his daily review meeting, directed the authorities concerned on Friday to enumerate the crop losses immediately and extend necessary compensation to the distressed farmers. Preliminary estimates by the agriculture department said paddy in over 20,000 hectares in many districts was badly hit by the untimely rain.

Rabi paddy harvesting got delayed in many districts because of the ongoing lockdown and the produce that was kept to dry after the harvest got soaked. In Krishna district alone, paddy crop in over 9,700 hectares was damaged while in neighbouring West Godavari the damage was spread over 6,600 ha.

In West Godavari and SPS Nellore districts, ready-to- harvest mango is now almost lost because of the gale storm. Similarly, banana plantations in Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and West Godavari districts suffered extensive damage as trees were uprooted.

In Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts, chilli suffered severe damage. At many places, the harvested chilli was left in the yards for drying up and the sudden rain left it soaked.

Crops like cashew, sunflower and green gram were damaged in Srikakulam district. "We are obtaining reports from each district on the extent of damage to each crop.

The enumeration will take a few days because of the lockdown and a clear picture on the damages will be known only after that," a senior official of the State Disaster Management Authority said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Pietersen and I openly disliked each other: Graeme Swann

There was no love lost between him and Kevin Pietersen during their playing days but when it came to winning games of cricket for England, they forgot their personal dislike for each other, said the former England off-spinner Graeme Swann....

16 COVID-19 cases reported in AP; total now 38

Eds adding details Amaravati, Apr 10 PTI Coronavirus cases rose to a total of 381 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 16 since Friday morning, the state govevernment said. With six deceased and 10 cured, the number of active Covid-1...

G20 energy ministers scramble to finalise oil output deal

G20 energy ministers held virtual talks Friday as major oil producers scrambled to finalise output cuts to shore up prices, with Mexico announcing a deal with the United States that could end an impasse. Mexico was the lone holdout in an OP...

Telecom infra firms ask BSNL to immediately clear Rs 1,500 cr dues for continued services

Telecom infrastructure companies have asked state-run firm BSNL to clear dues totalling Rs 1,500 crore on urgent basis, saying they are unable to meet critical expenses necessary for maintaining the telcos network. The non-payment, the firm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020