PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:12 IST
UP: 3 gave shelter to 10 Jamaat attendees violating rules; FIR against all 13

Three Greater Noida residents have been booked for giving shelter to 10 Tablighi Jamaat attendees, hailing from Maharashtra, and taking them to public places here in violation of the restrictions imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, police said on Friday. The 10 Tablighi Jamaat attendees, including five women, have also been named in the FIR registered on Thursday under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating curbs imposed under CrPC section 144, the police said. The Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic congregation held in March at its markaz (headquarters) in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, has been at the centre of a massive controversy after hundreds of its attendees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 10 people –five married couples -- had come from Beed and Osmanabad districts of Maharashtra, officials said, adding they were given shelter at Begumpur village, under Surjpur police station limits, in Greater Noida, by three men. “The FIR has been registered but none has been arrested yet. Proceedings are underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander told PTI.

The Begumpur residents are accused of providing shelter and taking to public places the Jamaat attendees in violation of the restrictions imposed with an objective to prevent the virus from spreading, according to a police statement. The local residents named in the FIR have been identified as Imam Mohammad, Raj Mohammad and Nazim, the police said.

The congregation attendees have been identified as Sarfaraz Sheikh and his wife Faradin, Saleem Vaamoli and his wife Noor Jahan, Rasheed Maqbool and his wife Shareefa, Gafoor Khan and his wife Ahmadabi, Sheikh Qayoom and his wife Ruqaiyya, the police added. According to officials, hiding travel history of any person, or any information regarding coronavirus, like symptoms or confirmed case, is an offence under the law. Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 63 positive cases of coronavirus, according to official figures.

