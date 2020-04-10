PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:02 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 11 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 381 10 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 29 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 60 18 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 18 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 903 26 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 378 33 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 162 22 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 29 6 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 207 6 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 14 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 207 34 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 364 124 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 440 25 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1574 125 97 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 48 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 7 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 151 20 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 520 42 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 911 44 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 471 45 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 35 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 431 32 4 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 113 19 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 7510 677 238 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 6761 and the death toll at 206. The ministry said that 516 people have so far recovered from the infection.

