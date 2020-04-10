Maha: 27 quintals of ganja worth Rs 94 lakh seized in Buldhana

Police in Buldhana district inMaharashtra on Friday seized 27 quintals of ganja worth Rs 94lakh from Balajinagar area and arrested two people, said anofficial

Crime Branch Inspector Mahendra Deshmukh identifiedthe two as Manoj Jhade and Gajanan Manja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.