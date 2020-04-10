Delhi chief secretary directs officers to maintain strict vigil on social media

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed officers on Friday to ensure a strict vigil on social media against any objectionable content, as he reiterated that social and religious gatherings are banned in the city during the ongoing lockdown. The order was issued in view of the various religious festivals in the month of April.

Dev directed enforcement agencies to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown measures in letter and spirit. The country is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 in view of a coronavirus outbreak. "Appropriate vigil on social media should be maintained against circulation of any objectionable content," the chief secretary said in his order.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday climbed to 903, with 183 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 584 are linked to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin in March.

