Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; no. of cases rises to 48

Four more persons, including a woman and two girls, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 48 in the state, health department officials said on Friday. The woman and the two girls from the Jharpada area of the state capital are relatives of a man, who died of coronavirus.

The 72-year-old man, the first COVID-19 victim in the state, died on Monday. However, his COVID-19 report confirming that he tested positive for the virus arrived on Tuesday. "The woman and the two girls visited AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, where the elderly man was admitted, on April 4 and 5. They were quarantined since Monday and their swab samples collected.

"Their test reports arrived late on Thursday night, confirming that they are infected with the dreaded virus," a senior state health department official said. The 37-year-old woman and the two girls, one aged nine years and another five years, were admitted to the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Friday, he added.

With the three fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 patients went up to 38 in the state capital. A 20-year-old man from Golamunda in Kalahandi district also tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and is undergoing treatment at Cuttack's Ashwini Hospital, the official said.

Earlier, a man from Kalahandi with a travel history to Bahrain had tested positive for the disease. Of the 48 COVID-19 cases in Odisha, 38 have been reported from Khurda district, three from Bhadrak, two from Kalahandi and one each from Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Puri and Dhenkanal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

