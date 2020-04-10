Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 46,000 under surveillance in J-K, total COVID-19 cases reach 207

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:26 IST
Over 46,000 under surveillance in J-K, total COVID-19 cases reach 207

Over 46,000 people were under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir, where the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 207 after 23 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, officials said. Of the 23 new cases, 16 were reported from the Kashmir Valley and seven from Jammu, they said.

The total number of positive cases in the Union Territory has now risen to 207, out of which 168 are in Kashmir and 39 in Jammu. According to the daily media bulletin on coronavirus, 7,726 people have been placed under home quarantine, 415 in hospital quarantine, 197 in hospital isolation and 27,891 under home surveillance.

Besides, 9,925 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period, it said. In total, 46,154 people are under surveillance in the Union Territory.

Till date, 2,754 samples have tested negative, the bulletin added. As per the advisory issued here, smoking cigarettes, bidis, hookah and water pipes, etc. can increase the chances of contracting the infection as the virus may get transmitted from hands to mouth.

“Smoking damages lungs, heart and other body parts and may increase your risk of getting a severe case of COVID-19,” the advisory said. In the advisory, the UT administration has asked people to use 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application developed by the Government of India to help people assess themselves the risk of getting infected with coronavirus and alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the deadly virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man on municipality duty dies while spraying disinfectant in UP

A 40-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after falling unconscious while spraying disinfectant in Lakshmi Purva locality of Bilgram, officials said. Rajesh Kumar was put on duty by the municipality for spraying disinfectant when he sudden...

Apple and Google team up on virus 'contact tracing' by smartphone

Google and Apple unveiled a joint initiative on Friday to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic. The move brings together the largest mobile operating systems in an effort to use smartphone technology to track...

Treasury briefing U.S. airlines on $32 billion grant program

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is holding calls with airline CEOs throughout the day and could announce details of a 32 billion payroll grant package later this afternoon, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.U.S. President Don...

Moody's downgrades Boeing's debt rating on hit from coronavirus outbreak

Moodys Investors Service on Friday downgraded the debt rating of Boeing Co, flagging the hit to the U.S. planemakers operations from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Moodys cut the senior unsecured debt ratings of Boeing and its unit Boeing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020