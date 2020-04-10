Over 46,000 under surveillance in J-K, total COVID-19 cases reach 207

Over 46,000 people were under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir, where the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 207 after 23 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, officials said. Of the 23 new cases, 16 were reported from the Kashmir Valley and seven from Jammu, they said.

The total number of positive cases in the Union Territory has now risen to 207, out of which 168 are in Kashmir and 39 in Jammu. According to the daily media bulletin on coronavirus, 7,726 people have been placed under home quarantine, 415 in hospital quarantine, 197 in hospital isolation and 27,891 under home surveillance.

Besides, 9,925 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period, it said. In total, 46,154 people are under surveillance in the Union Territory.

Till date, 2,754 samples have tested negative, the bulletin added. As per the advisory issued here, smoking cigarettes, bidis, hookah and water pipes, etc. can increase the chances of contracting the infection as the virus may get transmitted from hands to mouth.

“Smoking damages lungs, heart and other body parts and may increase your risk of getting a severe case of COVID-19,” the advisory said. In the advisory, the UT administration has asked people to use 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application developed by the Government of India to help people assess themselves the risk of getting infected with coronavirus and alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the deadly virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.