People pray at home on Good Friday due to COVID-19

Good Friday was observed in Delhi by the followers of Christianity with prayers at homes as churches remained closed due to the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Good Friday, marking crucifixion of Christ, is an important event in Christianity which is observed with mass and elaborate services held at churches.

"This a difficult time and everything is under lockdown. People are praying at their homes as churches are closed. We have asked them to learn to enjoy reading psalms at their homes on Good Friday," said provincial of Salesians of Don Bosco Father Jose Mathews. In normal days, people throng churches on Good Friday, attending the mass and service, but now it is not possible due to coronavirus. Some churches have arranged online streaming on the occasion, he said.

"Our family observed the day saying prayers with the help of a live-stream from a Kerala-based church. The feeling was not there since in church we are with many people and the priest is there with his guidance," said Sara Thomas, a member of Marthoma Syrian Church. With the lockdown in force to contain the spread of coronavirus, major church bodies such as Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) held the rituals with the help of priests and church staff, while sending message to people to stay at home. People are themselves avoiding gatherings and practicing social distancing due to the virus. Also, churches are closed due to lockdown, so there was no option but to stay at home and pray, said Cyril Dsouza, a private worker. "Like millions of others in the country, I prayed at home due to the lockdown. There is no way it could be helped since people are getting infected and dying due to the disease," he said.

India is under a complete lockdown since March 25 to hinder the spread of coronavirus..

