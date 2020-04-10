J-K: Explosion in Pannar forest area in Bandipora district injures two people

Two persons were injured in an explosion in Pannar forest area in Bandipora district on Friday, SSP Bandipora said.

One person has been shifted to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura.

The reason of the explosion has not been determined has not been ascertained so far and further investigation was underway. (ANI)

