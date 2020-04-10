Punjab announces summer vacation in schools from April 11

Punjab government has re-scheduled the summer vacations of all private and governments schools from April 11, as per an official statement. Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla informed that the one-month summer vacation will start from April 11 and will continue till May 10.

The Education Minister said the Cabinet has also decided to promote Class-V and Class VIII students of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on the basis of the examinations that the students have already appeared for. He added that all private schools also have to start the vacations from April 11 but they are free to extend the period as per their requirement.

The Cabinet minister said the PSEB has conducted three examinations for Class V before the curfew was imposed in the state, and now the Cabinet has decided to cancel the remaining two papers. And for Class VIII, the practical examinations were to be held but now the board would declare the results without conducting any further examinations for both the classes, it further read. (ANi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.