Rajasthan govt bans photography during distribution of food packets

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:44 IST
The Rajasthan government on Friday banned photography during distribution of food packets and ration among the needy in the state. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said food and ration distribution among the poor should be taken as a service and should not be made a medium of publicity and competition.

Gehlot said the needy should be benefitted and those who are capable should not take undue advantage. "Poor and destitute people, who have become completely dependent on the government, have the first right on ration and cooked food packets,” he said.

"Photography during food and ration distribution has been banned in the state. This should not be made a medium of publicity," a release quoting the chief minister said. Gehlot directed the district collectors to encourage NGOs and other organisations to come forward to help the needy.

He said social distancing norms should be followed while distributing food packets among the needy..

