Marine fishing, aquaculture industry exempted from lockdown restrictions

The Home Ministry on Friday issued an addendum and exempted operations of fishing (marine) and aquaculture industry including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing from the lockdown restrictions which have been enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. It also exempted hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria, movement of fish/ shrimp and fish products, fish seed/feed and workers for all these activities.

It said social distancing and hygiene should be observed during the work related to the sectors granted the exemption. The Home Ministry has issued the fifth addendum to the consolidated guidelines regarding the nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19.

The 21-day lockdown came into effect from March 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

