Jharkhand's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rise to 17

With three new cases reported in the state of Jharkhand, the total number of positive cases rose to 17, said the Jharkhand Health Secretary.

Out of the three new cases; one case emerged from Ranchi's Hindpiri, while the other two cases emerged from Koderma and Hazaribagh.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed a sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.