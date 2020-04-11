Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rise to 17

With three new cases reported in the state of Jharkhand, the total number of positive cases rose to 17, said the Jharkhand Health Secretary.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 09:47 IST
Jharkhand's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rise to 17
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With three new cases reported in the state of Jharkhand, the total number of positive cases rose to 17, said the Jharkhand Health Secretary.

Out of the three new cases; one case emerged from Ranchi's Hindpiri, while the other two cases emerged from Koderma and Hazaribagh.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed a sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Empty churches, food drive mark start of Easter weekend in coronavirus-hit U.SPolitical leaders and health experts urged Americans celebrating Good Friday and the Easter weekend under th...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms, spokesman saysHarvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on...

China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, three deaths: NHC

China has reported 46 new coronavirus cases, including four local and 34 asymptomatic infections, while three more people have died due to the global pandemic, taking the death toll in the country to 3,339, health officials said here on Sat...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer 1982 Brazil team reunite to help fight COVID-19Members of Brazils 1982 World Cup squad have reunited to ask their compatriots to work together and donate money to help the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020