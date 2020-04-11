Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu police arrest Jaish-e-Mohammed over ground worker in RS Pura

The Jammu Police has arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed over ground worker in the RS Pura area.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 11:14 IST
Jammu police arrest Jaish-e-Mohammed over ground worker in RS Pura
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu Police has arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed over ground worker in the RS Pura area. The accused Mohd Muzaffer Beigh, son of Asadudullah Beigh and resident of Vodhpora, Handwara was arrested from Chakroi by a special team led by SDPO RS Pura along with SHO RS Pura.

The accused was arrested along with incriminating material, police said and added that during questioning, important disclosures relating to links with terrorists have been established. Subsequently, a case under sections 13,17,39 UAPA and 121-A IPC was registered at police station RS Pura and investigation taken up, the police further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Popular band performs online show to raise funds for people hit by lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown in force, a popular band here is performing live on social media to raise funds from fans across the world in support of people whose livelihood has been affected by the shutdown and also to fight the COVID-19 p...

Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products partner to provide essential commodities for consumers

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products said on Saturday they are coming together amid COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent lockdown enabling Indian consumers access to essential food and beverage products. Tata Consum...

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

China reported on Saturday a rise in new coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off the second wave of infections, particularly from imported and asymptomatic cases, as curbs on cities and travel are lifted. The National Health Commi...

Easter Sunday events in Spain cancelled, communities make masks amid virus outbreak

Communities in Spain have cancelled thousands of religious processions, which were likely to be held to commemorate Easter Sunday on April 12, for the first time in nearly 90 years, in view of the coronavirus outbreak. But people in-charge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020