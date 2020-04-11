Jammu police arrest Jaish-e-Mohammed over ground worker in RS Pura

The Jammu Police has arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed over ground worker in the RS Pura area. The accused Mohd Muzaffer Beigh, son of Asadudullah Beigh and resident of Vodhpora, Handwara was arrested from Chakroi by a special team led by SDPO RS Pura along with SHO RS Pura.

The accused was arrested along with incriminating material, police said and added that during questioning, important disclosures relating to links with terrorists have been established. Subsequently, a case under sections 13,17,39 UAPA and 121-A IPC was registered at police station RS Pura and investigation taken up, the police further said. (ANI)

