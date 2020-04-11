Punjab CM suggests extension of national lockdown by at least fortnight

The national lockdown should be extended by at least a fortnight, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh suggested during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief ministers on Saturday. As India battles the COVID-19 crisis, the prime minister held a video conference with chief ministers primarily to take their feedback on whether the 21-day nationwide lockdown should be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of infections.

Though the restrictions are causing a lot of hardship to the people, India cannot afford to take any chances, the chief minister said, a day after extending curfew in his state to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The disease has claimed 11 lives and infected 151 people so far in Punjab.

Singh also suggested a slew of health and relief measures for the people in the state's COVID-19 battle, and asked for special concessions for the industrial and agricultural sectors. The chief minister said there is huge uncertainty over the incidence rate of the disease and that the nation is in for a long fight. Given the trend in China and several European countries, it is necessary to continue the lockdown, he said.

The chief minister informed the meeting that the Punjab government had already decided to go for curfew or complete lockdown till May 1, with all educational institutions to be closed till June 30. State board examinations have also been deferred till further orders, he said. The Code of Criminal Procedure’s Section 144 ( that prevents assembly of five or more people at one spot) remains in place, along with prohibition of public service vehicles till May 1, a state government statement said. He also sought a special risk insurance for all government employees, including police personnel, sanitation workers and all other employees, who are working day and night to help mitigate the miseries and stress of people in these trying times, it said. He also stressed on the need to substantially increase the number of tests being done for COVID-19 and go for rapid testing.

The chief minister requested Rs 500 crore for quick upgrade of infrastructure of government hospitals in Punjab, which is currently at Stage-2 of the pandemic, the statement said. He also called for speedy approval by the Centre to the state's proposal for a Rs 550 crore Advanced Centre for Virology. On urgent relief measures for Punjab, Singh urged the government of India to defer recovery or waive interest and penalties on industrial loans for six months. Emphasising that industrial establishments cannot continue to look after their workers for a long time, he asked the Centre to think of some innovative solutions for relief to daily wage workers and industrial labour either through ESIC funds or under MGNREGA. The government of India can allow village panchayats and municipalities to utilise the 14th Finance Commission grants for emergency relief, including food and medicines for the poor and needy, Singh suggested.

The statement, quoting Singh, said he asked for a one-time increase in borrowing limit from three per cent to four per cent of the state's GDP by amending the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Amendment Act (FRBM) Act, 2003. The Punjab government is sending a complete proposal in this regard to the Union Ministry of Finance, he said. Referring to the massive harvesting and procurement operations set to begin in Punjab next week, the chief minister reiterated his demand for a bonus to farmers to incentivise staggered and delayed procurement of wheat. Singh also called for quicker movement of food grains lying in FCI godowns in Punjab, along with waiver of three months' interest on crop loans and deferment of recovery of crops loans by commercial banks.

Thanking the Centre for releasing substantial funds since the last meeting with chief ministers, Singh stressed the need for early release of pending arrears of GST on priority to help the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.