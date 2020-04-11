Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED seizes posh Mumbai assets worth over Rs 32 crore in FEMA probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 13:55 IST
ED seizes posh Mumbai assets worth over Rs 32 crore in FEMA probe
Representative image Image Credit:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has seized two prime properties, worth over Rs 32 crore, in connection with a foreign exchange violation case against a Mumbai-based woman for allegedly holding undisclosed assets abroad. An order under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was issued against Jaya Patel, the daughter of late Parmanand Tulsidas Patel, the federal probe agency said.

Two immovable assets located on Peddar Road in Mumbai, bearing a value of Rs 32.38 crore, have been seized as "equivalent value of property in India for illegally acquiring properties abroad", it said. The FEMA probe revealed that Jaya Patel of Mumbai had "illegally amassed" properties in foreign countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom, the agency said.

"Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of Jaya Patel and her associate which resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents about the illegal acquisition of undisclosed foreign assets," the ED said in a statement. Jaya Patel, it said, is associated with a British Virgin Islands-based firm, Ivory International Properties Ltd.

"She is the beneficial owner of a flat at Chelsea Embankment, London, valued at GBP 15,25,000 and another in Central Park, New York, valued at USD 25,60,000," the ED said. "Both assets were acquired through Ivory International Properties Ltd and probe found that the firm mortgaged the said real estate properties to obtain a loan and Jaya Patel had signed as co-borrower in mortgage loan application form," the agency alleged.

Patel failed to explain the source of the funds for the acquisition of these properties and the funds "to acquire these overseas properties have been illegally transferred by violating sections of FEMA," it said. The investigation related to the illegal transfer of money outside India to acquire the properties is in progress, the ED added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani urges Iranians to respect health protocols as coronavirus curbs ease

President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to respect health protocols as low-risk economic activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.So-called low-risk businesses will resume across the country fro...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More than 1.6 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 102,151 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global sprea...

Coronavirus spreads at major Kazakh oilfield's worker camp

Ten people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at one of the worker camps located next to the giant Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh authorities said on Saturday. The Chevron-led consortium operating Tengiz, the Central ...

Maha: Man kills self over coronavirus scare

A 31-year-old man, who assumed that he contracted coronavirus, allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtras Nashik city, police said on Saturday. Pratik Raju Kumavat, a resident of Chehedi area of Nashik Road, allegedly hanged himself from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020