Left Menu
Development News Edition

'T COVID-19' App for public, officials launched in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:13 IST
'T COVID-19' App for public, officials launched in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI): 'T COVID-19' App - a single source of information, to assist citizens and government departments in tackling the coronavirus pandemic situation, was launched by the Telangana government here on Saturday. The Health and IT departments of the state have developed the application in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco and Quantela, a city-based startup, an official press release said.

The App equips citizens with accurate information about COVID-19 and helps in curbing the spread of fake news, it said. The App was launched by Telangana IT and Industries KT Rama Rao.

The key functionalities of the application are sharing authentic, official statistics on number of active COVID-19 cases and other relevant statistics. Besides, citizens can take approved self-assessment tests to understand his/her medical conditions and avoid unnecessary panic, the release said. The application also has an integrated telemedicine module of Call Health that allows the patient to remotely book an appointment with a medical professional.

In addition, the application includes information about approved labs and test centers, isolation wards and quarantine centres. A single click option to directly connect with the 24x7 emergency helpline is incorporated in the App, according to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

India to extend nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus - state minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday, without disclosing how long the extension would be for. Earlier in ...

COVID-19: Deve Gowda donates Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, K'taka and Ker CM relief fund

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, the Karnataka and Kerala Chief Ministers relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Out of the pension he rece...

Surgeon moves SC, seeks modification of order asking pvt. labs to conduct free COVID-19 tests

An orthopedic surgeon moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking a modification of the courts April 8 order directing authorities to ensure COVID-19 tests in approved government and private laboratories be conducted free of cost. Kaushal ...

Mali announces coronavirus aid package, maintains election date

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced a coronavirus aid package for poor people and hard-hit firms, as cases continue to rise in the war-torn West African state. The president warned on Friday that the countrys already war-b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020