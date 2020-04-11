Keep doctors, suspected patients at religious institutions' premises: Employees' body to Delhi govt

In view of a sharp decline in tax collection, a Delhi government employees' association has requested Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to use religious institutions' premises to accommodate doctors, nurses and suspected COVID-19 patients. Earlier this week, Kejriwal had said that all departments have been directed to stop all expenses except salary of employees. He had said the Delhi government will have to cut its expenses drastically in view of the current revenue status.

According to the association, the government has made arrangements for accommodation of doctors treating COVID-19 patients at five-star hotels, which puts extra burden on the exchequer at a time when the tax revenue has drastically gone down. Umesh Batra, general secretary of Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association, said the government can save money in such financial crises by paying attention to the association's demand.

"Our religious institutions in Delhi have good space where government can make accommodation arrangements for doctors, nurses, suspected COVID-19 patients," he said. Committees and managements of most temples, gurdwaras, churches and mosques will not deny requests for this noble cause, he added.

In his letter to Baijal and Kejriwal, Batra said the move will not only help the government avoid "unnecessary expenses" on five-star hotels and resorts, but also give relief to government servants as community centres and schools in their areas are being used to quarantine suspected COVID-19 patients. The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 903 and the death toll rose to 14 in the national capital on Friday, with 183 fresh infections and two deaths being reported.

Of the total cases, 584 are related to a religious congregation that was held in south Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March..

