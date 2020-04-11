Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pray on Easter that world emerges victorious in fight against COVID-19: Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:21 IST
Pray on Easter that world emerges victorious in fight against COVID-19: Naidu

Greeting people on Easter eve, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said everyone must derive courage and optimism from the spirit of the festival as the world strives to overcome the challenge posed by coronavirus. "As we celebrate Easter at home with our loved ones, let us pray that our nation and the world will emerge victorious in this fight against COVID-19," a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat said. The vice president also said everyone must be grateful to all the people, especially healthcare workers, who are working tirelessly to tide over the crisis, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

UP Cong chief participates in community kitchen activities

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday participated in the activities of a community kitchen set up by the party at its state unit headquarters here. In a 22-second long video released by the party, Lallu could be see...

India to extend nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus - state minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday, without disclosing how long the extension would be for. Earlier in ...

COVID-19: Deve Gowda donates Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, K'taka and Ker CM relief fund

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, the Karnataka and Kerala Chief Ministers relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Out of the pension he rece...

Surgeon moves SC, seeks modification of order asking pvt. labs to conduct free COVID-19 tests

An orthopedic surgeon moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking a modification of the courts April 8 order directing authorities to ensure COVID-19 tests in approved government and private laboratories be conducted free of cost. Kaushal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020