Gurugram villagers seal entry/exit points of village to restrict movement of outsiders amid coronavirus scare

Villagers of Begumpur Khatola village in Haryana's Gurugram district have sealed the entry/exit of the village to protect themselves from coronavirus. The villagers have barricaded the roads with bamboos, tree trunks, bricks benches etc. No outsiders are allowed to enter the village, though the villagers can step out for some necessary work. But when they return, their temperature etc is noted by the fellow villagers manning the entry/exit points.

The decision for self-isolation was taken after a family in a neighbouring village was found COVID-19 positive. Arun Chauhan, a villager, said; "We have more of migrant labourers so the youth has taken the responsibility to maintain social distancing and restrict the timings for shops and vegetable sellers. We all have decided to seal the village entrance to restrict the outsiders." "We are following our Prime Minister's appeal to maintain social distancing and wearing masks all the time," he added.

Vineet Raghav, a youth who lives in the village said, "Working people from the village are allowed to go out but they are checked properly when they come back from work." He further added, "Some of us take rounds within the village to ensure no gathering takes place."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 177 cases have been reported in Haryana so far. Of the 177 cases, 29 patients have been cured and discharged while three patients have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

