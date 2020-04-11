Left Menu
J-K admin releases Rs 27 crore under SDRF to fight COVID-19

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:59 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday released Rs 27 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for COVID-19 relief operation. An order issued by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) said, "The funds to the extent of Rs 27 crore have been released for all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) and DGP of Police, on BEAMS (Budget Estimation, Allocation & Monitoring System) portal." "Rs 2 crore each have been released for Deputy Commissioner Jammu and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, while Rs 1 crore have been released for all the other Deputy Commissioners," the order said.

Besides, 5 crore rupees have been released for the Director General of Police through the Home Department, it said. The order said the expenditure on this account would be made in accordance with the items and norms of assistance provided or approved for COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 17 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 224, officials said..

