Telangana Minister launches App that will provide official data on COVID-19 cases in state

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday launched "T COVID-19" mobile application, a single source of information on coronavirus, which is aimed at curbing the spread of fake news.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:22 IST
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday launched an App that will provide official data on COVID-19 cases in the state.. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday launched "T COVID-19" mobile application, a single source of information on coronavirus, which is aimed at curbing the spread of fake news. To assist healthcare professionals, the Health and IT Electronics & Communications Department has developed the application in collaboration with AWS, Cisco and Quantela, a Hyderabad-based start-up.

"This is all-in-one App that provides official information, precautionary guidelines and a multitude of other services in the best interest of citizens on one platform" said the minister. The application equips people of the state with accurate information about COVID-19 and helps in curbing the spread of fake news. It will share authentic, official statistics on number of active COVID-19 cases and other relevant statistics.

People can also take approved self-assessment tests to understand his/her medical conditions and avoid unnecessary panic The application also has an integrated telemedicine module 'Call Health' that allows a patient to remotely book an appointment with a medical professional.

Besides, it also includes information on approved labs and test centres, isolation wards and Quarantine centres. All the information related to government orders, media bulletins, government announcements, list of essential services is also included in the application. There is also a single click option which directly connects with 24x7 emergency helpline. All the precautions suggested by the WHO and other global health organizations are also available in the application.

"The mobile app will enable the citizens to react assertively and promptly with the set of digital tools specifically designed to help curb the spread of coronavirus," said Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Executive Chairman, Quantela.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

