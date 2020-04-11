Algeria says too early to talk of an oil price increase -TV

Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said it is too early to talk about a rise in oil prices as a deal between the OPEC+ group of crude exporters to curb supply will only start on May 1, the local Ennahar TV channel reported on Saturday.

Arkab told the channel any oil-exporting country is welcome to join the OPEC+ group in order to help balance the oil market.

The group comprises the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied crude producers led by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

