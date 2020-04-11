Use helpline numbers for assistance during lockdown: CM to HP residents in and outside state

The residents of Himachal Pradesh within and outside the state may use helpline numbers issued by the government during the period of the lockdown due to COVID-19 in case of any distress, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Saturday. The CM said a State Control Room for COVID-19 pandemic management has been set up. The state government has set up dedicated helpline numbers 0177-2622204, 0177-2629688, 0177-2629939 and toll free numbers 1070 and 1077, which are operational round the clock, he said. Besides, helpline numbers 0177-2626076 and 0177-2626077 – operational from 8 am to 10 pm every day – have been set up to assist people of Himachal Pradesh living in other states. The chief minister said people stranded in other states are being provided facilities of shelter, food and medical emergencies. Most of the cases are being resolved by coordinating with other state governments, he added

Helpline numbers 0177-2626076 and 0177-2626077 and toll free number 1070 are also being used by people stranded in different parts of Himachal Pradesh for the requirement of medicines, Thakur added

Toll free number 1077 has been set up in disaster control rooms in all districts, he said, adding that the number is operational round the clock and can be called from any mobile or landline number for any kind of assistance. Helpline numbers set up in Chandigarh for people of Himachal Pradesh are 0172-5000103, 0172-5000104, 8146313167 and 9988898009, the chief minister said. The helpline numbers set up in Delhi are 011-23711964, 011-23716574 and 011-24105386, which can be contacted from 10 am to 5 pm, and helpline numbers 011-23716124-25, 26 and 27, 011-24105386-87 and 88 can be contacted from 5 pm to 10 am, he added. People stranded in Chandigarh and Delhi are also being assisted in every possible way by providing grocery, food, shelter and medicine as per their need, the chief minister said.

