Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:44 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 11 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 405 11 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 29 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 61 18 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 18 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 903 26 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 6 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 432 34 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 163 22 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 32 6 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 224 6 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 14 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 215 39 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 373 143 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 470 37 40 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1666 188 110 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 50 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 158 20 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 678 58 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 969 44 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 487 45 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 35 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 448 31 4 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 122 22 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 8016 807 261 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 7529 and the death toll at 242. The ministry said that 643 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Dubrovnik residents look to the past to understand coronavirus lockdown

The streets of Dubrovnik, known as a location for the Game of Thrones series and host to 1 million tourists last year alone, have remained empty since early March when Croatia closed its borders to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Ni...

Shipment of hydroxychloroquine to US likely to start next week: IPA

Shipment of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US is likely to start next week, a leading pharma industry body has said. Hydroxychloroquine is being touted as game changer in fight against COVID-19 pandemic The shipments of hydro...

Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang must join more ambitious club - Gabon FA chief

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should move to a more ambitious club if he wants to win trophies, according to Gabon football association president Pierre Alain Mounguengui. Aubameyang joined Arsenal in January 2018 for about 56 m...

Three youth in Karnataka held for causing coronavirus scare

Three youth, who caused panic at a police check post in Mandya district by posing as Muslims infected with COVID-19 and threatened to pass it on to the personnel there if they were detained, have been arrested, a revenue official said on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020