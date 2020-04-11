PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 11 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 405 11 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 29 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 61 18 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 18 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 903 26 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 6 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 432 34 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 163 22 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 32 6 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 224 6 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 14 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 215 39 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 373 143 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 470 37 40 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1666 188 110 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 50 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 158 20 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 678 58 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 969 44 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 487 45 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 35 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 448 31 4 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 122 22 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 8016 807 261 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 7529 and the death toll at 242. The ministry said that 643 people have so far recovered from the infection.

