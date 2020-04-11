Ensure strict implementation of social distancing, mask-wearing: Delhi chief secy to DMs, DCPs

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday directed district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict implementation of social distancing and mask-wearing at all mandis where people gather in large numbers. According to an official, the chief secretary warned that responsibility will be fixed in case of non-compliance of the order. "The chief secretary also directed officials that it must be ensured that during upcoming festivals, celebrations are closely regulated, social distancing and protocols of coronavirus prevention must be strictly observed," the official said.

On Friday, Dev directed officers to ensure a strict vigil on social media against any objectionable content. On Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 903 and the death toll rose to 14, with 183 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 584 are related to a religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin in March..

