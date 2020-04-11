Left Menu
One more COVID-19 death in TN: Total now 10

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:53 IST
Tamil Nadu on Saturday reportedone more COVID19 death, taking the toll from the virus to 10

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said 58 fresh coronaviruscases were reported in the state on Saturday, with the totalnumber of positive cases reaching 969

The latest death was reported from Erode district, hetold a press conference here.

