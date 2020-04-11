One more COVID-19 death in TN: Total now 10

One more COVID-19 death in TN: Total now 10PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:53 IST
Tamil Nadu on Saturday reportedone more COVID19 death, taking the toll from the virus to 10
Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said 58 fresh coronaviruscases were reported in the state on Saturday, with the totalnumber of positive cases reaching 969
The latest death was reported from Erode district, hetold a press conference here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- K Shanmugam
- Tamil Nadu
- Erode district