One more COVID-19 death in TN: Total now 10

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reportedone more COVID19 death, taking the toll from the virus to 10

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said 58 fresh coronaviruscases were reported in the state on Saturday, with the totalnumber of positive cases reaching 969

The latest death was reported from Erode district, hetold a press conference here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

