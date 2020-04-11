Left Menu
COVID-19: DM issues orders for closure of religious places in Mohali

District Magistrate Dr Girish Dayalan on Saturday issued orders for closure of all the religious places in Mohali, to contain the spread of COVID-19, as the district has reported the maximum number of positive cases in the state.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

District Magistrate Dr Girish Dayalan on Saturday issued orders for closure of all the religious places in Mohali, to contain the spread of COVID-19, as the district has reported the maximum number of positive cases in the state. Mohali has so far recorded 48 positive cases.

Punjab has 151 COVID-19 positive case and 11 deaths, with 17 of the 22 districts affected and 15 having more than three cases. Underlining the need to substantially increase the number of tests being done, at least in the state's hotspot areas of Nawanshahar, Dera Bassi and Mohali, the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the central government should hasten supplies of required testing kits.

Meanwhile, sanitization drive was being conducted today at a cremation ground in Amritsar, in view of COVID-19. Country's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either cured or discharged, said the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

