Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi man feeds pigeons amid lockdown

As the world is struggling to save human lives from the coronavirus, animals and birds are fighting a battle against hunger and thirst.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:30 IST
Delhi man feeds pigeons amid lockdown
Kamlesh feeding pigeons amid lockdown in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Deepika Rathore Chauhan As the world is struggling to save human lives from the coronavirus, animals and birds are fighting a battle against hunger and thirst.

As the people have been asked to remain in their homes during the lockdown to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, animals and birds have been left without food and water. In this situation, several NGOs and common people have taken up the task to feed stray animals after getting special permission from the authorities.

Kamlesh, a resident of Patel Chowk, has taken up the responsibility of feeding the pigeons daily amid the lockdown. Speaking to ANI, he said: "These birds are dependent on us. Earlier, every day hundreds of people would come to feed them but since the lockdown has been imposed, these birds are not getting their feed."

"Since the lockdown, I have been bringing feed for the pigeons in bulk quantity and give it to them every morning. Besides, I refill the water bowls kept for the pigeons." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

U'khand: 28 houses gutted in fire

Twenty-eight houses were completely burnt and around a dozen partially damaged in a fire that broke out at a village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand but there was no report of any casualty, a senior official said on Saturday. The fire...

Cargo handling at top 12 ports marginally up at 705 MT in FY20

Cargo handling rose marginally to nearly 705 million tonnes MT at the countrys 12 major ports 2019-20 over the previous fiscal, according to official data. nsp These ports had handled 699.10 million tonnes MT cargo in 2018-19.The growth a...

Virus: 13 booked for sheltering 16 Tablighis in C'garh mosque

Thirteen people, including three COVID-19 patients, were booked on Saturday in Korba in Chhattisgarh for allegedly hiding information about the presence of Tablighi Jamaat members in a mosque, police said. The 13 are residents of Purani Bas...

Soccer-Zenit use drone to deliver award during lockdown

Social distancing may have stopped players and club officials from meeting in person but Zenit St Petersburg had a novel idea when they delivered their Player of the Month award using a drone. Brazilian Malcom won nearly 30 of the fan vote ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020