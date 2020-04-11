Aggressive, targeted testing needed to combat COVID-19 in J&K: L-G Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting here in which he directed officials to effectively implement restrictions in red zones with aggressive and targeted testing to contain the spread of COVID-19. A red zone is a color-coded name given to clusters that are severely affected by a high number of positive cases.

Murmu chaired the meeting shortly after briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held an interaction with chief ministers and heads of all states and union territories through video conferencing to review the efforts to combat COVID-19, an official spokesman said. Soon after the video conference, the L-G chaired the meeting in which he directed officials to conduct 100 percent testing of inmates at old age homes and entrusted the officers to ensure supply of essentials in red zones so that people do not face any inconvenience.

As a precautionary measure, Murmu stressed the immediate capacity enhancement of quarantine and isolation beds with the enhancement of infrastructure in the UT. At least 3,000 quarantine beds, a minimum of 2,500 isolation beds in Kashmir and 1,500 beds in Jammu should be made ready, he told officials at the meeting.

He gave instructions for a sufficient supply of nebulizers and oxygen canisters and emphasized the maintenance of strict quarantine and isolation protocols across Jammu and Kashmir. "Deliberations were also held on various important issues including stock positioning of personal protective equipment (PPE), intensifying contact tracing campaign, smooth transportation of essential commodities, effective mobilization of volunteers, conducting health checkups on regular basis, fumigation and sanitation drives besides other preventive measures," the spokesman said.

Earlier while briefing the Prime Minister about the efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Murmu said there are 224 positive cases in the UT with four deaths so far. Out of the total cases, 98 percent have travel history or came in contact with positive cases. "In J&K, five districts are affected with coronavirus and 77 areas have been declared as red zones," he pointed out.

Sixteen dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with 208 ventilators, besides 2,500 isolation beds and 25,000 non-hospital beds are available while 400 more ventilators are being procured, he said during the video conference. Further, Murmu said around 5,500 people are under home quarantine and 30,000 laborers are living in camps. Around 18,000 healthcare professionals, 30,000 police personnel and others are working to contain the spread of coronavirus, he added.

He said his administration has rolled out an effective mechanism and strenuous efforts are underway to reach out to the beneficiaries under various welfare schemes including 7 lakh farmers covered under PM-KISAN scheme, eight lakh account holders under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, 12.5 lakh families getting LPG cylinders and seven lakh families being provided with ration and other benefits. Murmu apprised the PM that dedicated call centers have been established to assist the stranded laborers and students from and outside of the UT.

