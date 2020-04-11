Left Menu
3 fresh cases detected in Haryana, tally rises to 165

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:48 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana rose to 165 on Saturday as three more people tested positive for the disease in Faridabad, Palwal and Hisar districts, the state health department said. Palwal and Faridabad are among the state's worst affected districts.

One case each was reported from Palwal, Faridabad and Hisar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Haryana to 165, the health department said in its daily bulletin. Of these 165, 22 patients have been discharged and two have died. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 141, it said.

As many as 3,663 samples have been tested so far, out of which 2,472 have tested negative. However, reports of 1,026 samples are awaited. Among the coronavirus patients in Haryana, 10 are foreign nationals and 64 are people from other states of the country, according to the bulletin.

The worst affected districts in the state are Nuh (38), Gurugram (32), Palwal (29) and Faridabad (29). Containment orders have been issued by concerned deputy commissioners for 140 villages, including 104 buffer zones, in Nuh; 52 villages, including 36 buffer zones, in Palwal; 13 containment zones in Faridabad; and nine villages or colonies in Gurugram.

Health Minister Anil Vij has maintained that the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana is due to a number of Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive for the infection. Earlier, he had said that over 100 Tablighi Jamaat members in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Vij had said that those Tablighi Jamaat members who had failed to report to the authorities till 5 pm on April 8 would be booked under law. After this, police booked six members of the group in Yamunanagar and Palwal for failing to disclose that they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

Thousands of people had participated in the congregation held at the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month and then travelled to various parts of the country, with many of them carrying the virus..

