Trouble doctors, paramedics and face action: Noida police warns landlords, residential societies

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:17 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday issued prohibitory orders under a central law to prevent landlords and residential societies from pressuring doctors and paramedical staff to vacate premises, officials said. The prohibitory orders have been issued under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, said Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

“According to these orders, action will be taken against landlords and society managers if they create pressure on doctors and paramedical staff to vacate premises. Doctors and paramedical staff are playing a crucial role in preventing the spread of coronavirus and also treating patients who are infected with the virus,” Dwivedi said. He said the police have taken cognisance of a few reports that some landlords and society managers were asking doctors and paramedical staff to vacate premises.

“Strict action will be taken against the violators,” he added. He said this pressure from landlords and society managers will adversely affect the delivery of essential services provided by the medical staff to the community as a whole.

Violators will be booked under Section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and also under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, he said. “There is also a provision to invoke the National Security Act, 1980 against the violators,” Dwivedi said in a statement.

Also in public interest, orders have been issued under CrPC Section 144 (which bars assembly of four or more people), so that delivery of essential services is ensured across Noida and Greater Noida, he said. “These orders will remain effective till April 30,” he added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 64 positive cases of coronavirus, the second highest in UP after Agra (92), according to official figures..

