Exponentially increase testing for COVID-19, provide PPEs for health workers: Yechury to govt

With the lockdown set to be extended in the country, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said the government should exponentially increase testing for coronavirus and provide PPEs for health workers over the next two weeks. India has witnessed a sudden spike in the coronavirus infections with 1,035 fresh COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths due to the disease being reported in the last 24 hours across the country, which is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown since March 25.

In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most of the chief ministers suggested that the lockdown should be extended by two more weeks, an official statement said. The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two weeks beyond April 14, a government spokesperson said.

Yechury in a tweet said, "We are still not testing enough. The whole purpose of a 21-day lockdown is being defeated without aggressive testing. Centre has been unable to explain why it is unable to make enough testing kits and capacities available, even after so many days.” The CPI(M) general secretary listed a slew of measures that the government should follow in order to ensure the lockdown period is utilised effectively to contain the pandemic. "It is clear that the lockdown will continue for another 2 weeks. Irrespective of the Centre’s ‘guidelines’ the following measures are the barest minimum that are non-negotiable #COVID__19,” he said.

"Health workers with PPEs on a war footing, execute cash transfers of a minimum of Rs 5000 per month to all Jan-Dhan accounts and BPL card holders Free distribution of surplus food grain stocks to the needy. Provide full administrative and financial support to states in executing their medical and humanitarian plans," Yechury added..

