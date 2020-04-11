Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exponentially increase testing for COVID-19, provide PPEs for health workers: Yechury to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:45 IST
Exponentially increase testing for COVID-19, provide PPEs for health workers: Yechury to govt

With the lockdown set to be extended in the country, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said the government should exponentially increase testing for coronavirus and provide PPEs for health workers over the next two weeks. India has witnessed a sudden spike in the coronavirus infections with 1,035 fresh COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths due to the disease being reported in the last 24 hours across the country, which is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown since March 25.

In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most of the chief ministers suggested that the lockdown should be extended by two more weeks, an official statement said. The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two weeks beyond April 14, a government spokesperson said.

Yechury in a tweet said, "We are still not testing enough. The whole purpose of a 21-day lockdown is being defeated without aggressive testing. Centre has been unable to explain why it is unable to make enough testing kits and capacities available, even after so many days.” The CPI(M) general secretary listed a slew of measures that the government should follow in order to ensure the lockdown period is utilised effectively to contain the pandemic. "It is clear that the lockdown will continue for another 2 weeks. Irrespective of the Centre’s ‘guidelines’ the following measures are the barest minimum that are non-negotiable #COVID__19,” he said.

"Health workers with PPEs on a war footing, execute cash transfers of a minimum of Rs 5000 per month to all Jan-Dhan accounts and BPL card holders Free distribution of surplus food grain stocks to the needy. Provide full administrative and financial support to states in executing their medical and humanitarian plans," Yechury added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Belarus enters 'concerning' new phase in coronavirus outbreak - WHO official

A World Health Organization WHO official on Saturday urged Belarus to impose new measures to contain the new coronavirus, out of concern that the outbreak in the country has entered a worrying new phase. President Alexander Lukashenko, who ...

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh govt makes wearing of masks compulsory in public places

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday made wearing of masks compulsory in public places, in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus in the state. According to countrys health ministry data, 18 cases of coronavirus have been reported in t...

Indian Rapid Response Team will help in capacity building of Kuwait: Defence Ministry

The rapid response team that reached Kuwait on Saturday will extend assistance in capacity building of Kuwait, said the Defence Ministry on Saturday. A rapid response team comprising 15 doctors and health care professionals from India reach...

Evil Geniuses, 'zews' officially join forces

Former MIBR head coach Wilton zews Prado has joined up with the Evil Geniuses Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the organization announced over social media. Please join us in welcoming Zews to the Evil Geniuses family the organization ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020